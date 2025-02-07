Luka Doncic Had Four Words to Dismiss His Doubters After Trade to Lakers
Luka Doncic is ready for his Lakers era.
On Thursday, Doncic was in Los Angeles to watch his new teammates face off against the Golden State Warriors. While Doncic didn’t suit up for the game, he received a warm welcome from the Los Angeles crowd.
Before the game, Doncic was interviewed by TNT, who asked if he had a response to the “chatter” that has come out of Dallas since the blockbuster trade, namely concerns about his weight and conditioning.
Doncic was quick to dismiss them.
“That’s fine,” Doncic said. “I’ve been questioned many, many times in my life. It’s just another motive to be more prepared myself. I’ve been questioned a lot.”
“I’m used to it.”
Doncic will have plenty of opportunities to prove his doubters wrong over the next few years, but could start showing them just how in shape he is on Monday against the Utah Jazz, where he could make his debut in purple and gold.