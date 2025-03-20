Luka Doncic Reminds Everyone the Lakers Aren’t Even Practicing Together Yet
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. Since Luka Doncic made his Lakers debut on March 10th, Los Angeles has gone 12-5 and are currently on a three-game winning streak and sitting in the third seed in the Western Conference.
After the Lakers' lastest win, a blowout victory over the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, Doncic joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter for a quick chat. Van Pelt asked Doncic about the process of figuring things out without much practice, not to mention LeBron James currently out with an injury.
"Yeah we basically have no practice," said Doncic. "I mean we don't have time to practice. We play like six games in eight days. So it's impossible to practice. Obviously, stuff, when you practice you get chemistry, you get everything. So it's nice to figure that stuff out."
Maybe the most important thing for Luka and the Lakers really was LeBron James telling him not to worry about trying to fit in. Doncic is playing his game and everything is just falling into place around him. Even with LeBron out. It makes you wonder what they can accomplish if they could ever actually find some time to practice.