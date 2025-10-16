3 Keys in Orlando Magic's dress rehearsal vs. Pelicans
In Orlando's previous preseason game Sunday against the Heat, Paolo and Bane sat out to rest, leaving Tyus Jones - Tristan Da Silva - Franz Wagner - Jonathan Isaac - Wendell Carter Jr. as the incumbent Magic starters.
Orlando rolling out Da Silva da shooting guard is very interesting considering the wings' height with Franz and Isaac and given th teams' depth. As a counter measure to the Pelicans' sizeable starting lineup, along with the missing personnel, though, the logic behind the move adds up quickly.
In New Orleans' last game, the Pelicans started: Jordan Poole - Trey Murphy - Herb Jones - Zion Williamson - Yves Missi, rolling out their expected starters for opening night with Dejounte Murrray out until further notice.
Will these two teams use this final curtain call as one last tuneup game for the main rotation, or will they decide to give this experience to the end of the bench guys competing for a spot in the NBA?
1. Contain Zion (if he plays)
First priority for the defense is to slow down Zion Williamson as a scorer, which is easier said than done.
The Magic's defense will probably need to send two defenders to get close to containing Zion, seeing as he demands more double teams than any player alive.
Orlando should force New Orleans’ other shooters to hit their shots; make the role players beat you in this one.
2. Key 2 - Unleash the Rookies.
Jase Richardson is off to a scorching hot start to preseason; he’s been legitimately good enough to break into this contending team’s rotation as a rookie.
Noah Penda's immediate impact in defense, cutting, and energy plays is undeniable.
Orlando seems to have found two huge steals in the draft given the draft pick these rookies were taken, depsite both having lottery noise around them as prospects.
Let’s see Jase and Penda get burn together to see how they look together, if their strengths cover for each others' weaknesses, and to see how their DHO game looks in a game that counts for the reps more than anything.
It may not hurt the Pelicans to do the same, if they feel comfortable with their starter’s chemistry to this point. With the excitement of Jeremiah Fears and potential of Derik Queen when he returns from injury, why not let Fears loose to see if he also continues his hot streak with some of New Orleans other intriguing mix of youth and experience?
3. Keep an eye on the fulltime quarterback, Tyus Jones
The defacto sixth man , the second unit's steady hand, the natural point guard, Tyus Jones is also a spot starter when called upon, especially as an injury replacement to add playmaking with a 3&D base to any lineup.
Tyus adds a little synthetic oil to the machine that makes any lineup run smoother; the ball finds the right spots with Tyus on the floor.
Over the Magic's and Paolo's strong ending stretch of last season, it was Cory Joseph who provided a phenomenal example of how well this natural point guard who can push the pace, look for stars and shooters, and hit the open three himself fits so well next to Franz and Paolo, and even better when they know where to be and how to execute their role defensively.
Tyus looks to be an even more impactful version of that clean fitting role, a natural point guard always looking to make life easier for play-finishers, stars and shooters while making good decisions for the team on both ends.