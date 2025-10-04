3 things to watch as Orlando Magic open for preseason
Following one of their most aggressive offseasons in recent memory, the Orlando Magic enter the preseason tonight against their Florida rival, prepared to showcase several of their new improvements.
Unfortunately, they will be without two key contributors, Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner, as they continue to recover from season-ending injuries sustained last year. Everyone else is still currently on track to play.
Here’s what may still be worth watching:
- Improved perimeter shooting
The Magic’s most significant offseason addition, Desmond Bane, was not only acquired to fulfill a similar third-star role that he had with the Memphis Grizzlies. But more than that, he is projected to be their best three-point shooter they’ve had since starting this Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero core. In addition to Bane’s career 41 percent from three-point range, first-round pick Jase Richardson shot 41.2 percent with Michigan State last season. In the move to trade for Bane, the Magic offloaded several rotation players that may have freed up some playing time for the rookie, given that he excels earlier than originally planned.
2. Breakout sophomore season for Tristan Da Silva?
Da Silva’s rookie campaign may not have been statistically impressive, but he flashed many skills of being a Swiss Army Knife for the Magic. Whether it was in the post, from the perimeter, or driving to the basket in isolation possessions, he displayed that he is prepared for an increased role. As previously mentioned, the addition of Bane may have freed up a larger role for him as well. The loss of Cole Anthony providing an offensive spark off the bench is something Da Silva may be able to replace some of that value if he is prepared for a leap. Through two games in the summer league, Da Silva’s 18.5 points came from 57 percent of self-created possessions. The other 43 percent came from the playmaking of others, where he displayed some of his improved 38.5 percent from three-point range.
3. Anthony Black’s athleticism or Tyus Jones’ veteran leadership?
The other underrated addition the Magic made was the signing of Tyus Jones. Now, Jones returns to a true contender in hopes of being the team’s backup point guard behind Suggs. However, Anthony Black’s sophomore improvements last season and overall much more impressive 6-foot-7 frame may prove to be the better option on both ends of the court. While the starting lineup isn’t confirmed yet, one of these two may fill in for Suggs as the starting point guard if his recovery process delays more than expected.
