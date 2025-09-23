Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs huge leap on ESPN’s top 100 list
After being drafted No. 5 overall in the 2021 NBA draft, Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs finally had a breakout season last year with his potential on full display. Unfortunately, a trochlea injury followed by a season-ending knee surgery halted any legitimate postseason upsets for the Magic.
While his status ahead of training camp is still uncertain, Suggs is looking to make a full return this season and continue to build off of his career year. ESPN insiders also expect a full recovery, followed by elite production, as they ranked Suggs No. 59 on their top 100 player rankings. This is a significant leap from last year’s ranking at No. 95.
“Like the Magic, Suggs is looking to bounce back from an injury-marred season,” the article wrote. “The tough point guard sat out all but one game after Jan. 3 because of injuries. He would later require season-ending surgery on his left knee. A healthy Suggs is a huge key to the Magic's success with his defense and competitive leadership. He averaged a career-high 16.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 35 starts. If Orlando is going to realize its full playoff potential, it will need a healthy Suggs.”
Suggs was ineligible for award voting this past year due to injury, but the previous year, he finished tenth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. If he can return close to that level on that end, while improving on 31.4 percent from three-point range, the Magic can reach true contender status following their active offseason. However, health was a struggle for most of their best players last season.
“Last season, the Magic went 20-15 with Suggs and 21-26 without him,” the article continued. “Suggs, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner played together in only six games last season.”