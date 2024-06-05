NBA Draft Profile: In Search for a Shooter, Magic Meet KJ Simpson
ORLANDO — Regardless of the Orlando Magic's approach to the NBA Draft and free agency, it's evident that shooting is the most glaring need they have to address.
Orlando ranked 24th in points per game (110.5), tied for 23rd in 3-point field goal percentage (35.2), and was tied for last in 3-pointers made per game. The Magic's offensive struggles doomed them in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. They were held under 100 points three times against the Cleveland Cavaliers before being eliminated in seven games.
The Magic recently hosted seven potential draft picks. One of those athletes, Colorado guard KJ Simpson, can shoot the ball.
Simpson averaged 19.7 points and 4.9 assists in his junior season for a Buffaloes team that reached the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-2 guard's play landed him on the All-Pac-12 team twice.
What makes Simpson an intriguing fit is his evolution as a 3-point shooter. After shooting well under 30 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman and sophomore, the Colorado guard made 43.4 percent of his 3s as a junior.
Simpson, 21, also provides value on defense, as he averaged 1.6 steals as a junior. On the various draft boards, he is ranked 39 (The Ringer), 42 (CBS) and 51 (ESPN).
Orlando has the No. 18 and No. 47 overall picks. Simpson could be in play when the Magic picks in the second round.
The 2024 NBA Draft is June 26-27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Day 1 begins at 8 p.m. Day 2 begins at 4 p.m.
