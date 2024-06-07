Duke Center Kyle Filipowski Among Pre-Draft Workouts for Magic
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have found success with former Duke players Wendell Carter Jr. and All-Star forward Paolo Banchero. Could Orlando tap into that pipeline again with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?
Duke center Kyle Filipowski was among the six players Orlando worked out on Wednesday, per Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire. The Magic's pre-draft workout included:
- DJ Burns, NC State
- Kevin Cross, Tulane
- Isaac Jones, Washington State
- Xavier Johnson, Southern Illinois
- Oso Ighodaro, Marquette
Filipowski, 20, is the biggest name on the list and could be an intriguing option for the Magic if he lasts to the 18th pick. The 6-foot-10 Duke center has ranged from the mid-teens to mid-20s in mock drafts.
Filipowski racked up multiple accolades across his two seasons with the Blue Devils. He was a consensus All-American this season, made the All-ACC team twice, and was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2022-23. The Duke center averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in his sophomore season. Filipowski also flashed potential as a passer and outside shooter, averaging 2.8 assists per game and converting 34.8 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Filipowski's versatility at the center position can bring a lot to a Magic team that needs to improve their shooting and rebounding.
