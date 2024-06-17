Duke Guard McCain, Pitt's Carrington at Magic Pre-Draft Workout
ORLANDO — Highly regarded college guards Jared McCain and Carlton Carrington were among a group of players that the Orlando Magic hosted for pre-draft workouts on Monday, according to Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire.
Both players have been projected as options for the Magic with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Few players would fit the Magic's need for outside shooting like McCain. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.3 points per game in his lone season at Duke and he made 41.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. McCain had seven games with at least four 3-pointers made and three games with at least 30 points.
Orlando ranked 23rd in 3-point field goal percentage and last in 3-pointers made per game. The Ringer has Orlando drafting McCain in its latest mock draft and described it as a "dream fit" given the franchise's need for players with his abilities.
"McCain’s shotmaking and playmaking skill would be a dream fit with Orlando’s existing core pieces," The Ringer writes.
Plus, the Magic have an affinity for Duke players, with All-Star forward Paolo Banchero and center Wendell Carter in their starting five.
Carrington, a 6-foot-5 point guard, averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for Pittsburgh while shooting 41.2 percent from the field, including 32.3 percent from three. The Ringer is projecting that Carrington will be drafted 20th overall by Cleveland.
The NBA Draft begins on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET.
