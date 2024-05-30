NBA Mock Draft Update: Magic Add Playmaking Guard with No. 18 Pick
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have a clear need to add a playmaking guard this offseason. Could that player come in the 2024 NBA Draft?
In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, the Magic are projected to take Pittsburgh point guard Carlton Carrington with the No. 18 overall pick.
"The Magic have a promising young team and could use a versatile guard that can blend both playmaking and shot-making with the current roster," CBS Sports writes. "Carrington provides both of those things and has the upside to tap into."
Carrington, who turns 19 this summer, is CBS Sports' No. 20-ranked prospect and No. 7 among the point guards. In the mock draft, he went one pick after Bronny James, who was taken by the Los Angeles Lakers.
In his one season at Pitt, the 6-foot-5 Carrington averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field, including 32.3 percent from three. Carrington's play landed him on the 2024 All-ACC Tournament Team and the conference's All-Freshman team.
Anthony Black had similar offensive numbers in his lone year at Arkansas: 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, plus 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 30.1 percent from beyond the arc. Black was clearly the better defender, though, averaging 2.1 steals per game compared to Carrington's 0.6.
With Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris set to hit free agency, Carrington may have a path to playing time in his first season. If Orlando thinks he can contribute immediately or has a future worth the wait, he could make plenty of sense as the 18th pick.
The NBA Draft is 8 p.m. ET June 26-27.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO UNDERRATED?: Orlando Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the NBA, but is No. 9 too low in The Ringer's "Best of the Next Generation" list? CLICK HERE
- JONATHAN ISAAC REPORT CARD: After missing nearly three straight seasons, forward Jonathan Isaac returned to form for the Orlando Magic. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ WAGNER REPORT CARD: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner set career highs in multiple key stats but also regressed in a key area. CLICK HERE