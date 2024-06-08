NBA Draft Profile: Duke's Filipkowski Could Be an Option at No. 18 for Magic
ORLANDO — The Duke pipeline has been good to the Orlando Magic.
Paolo Banchero, No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and now All-Star forward, has emerged as a superstar just two seasons into his career. Wendell Carter Jr. has been a steady presence in the front court for Orlando since acquiring him via trade with Chicago in 2021.
Could Orlando find similar success in this year's draft with Duke center Kyle Filipowski?
The 7-footer headlined a list of six players who visited the Magic for pre-draft workouts on Wednesday. The sophomore big emerged as a consensus All-American and made the All-ACC team for the second time in as many seasons.
Filipowski, 20, averaged 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He also flashed potential as an outside shooter and passer, making 34.8 percent of his 3s and averaging 2.8 assists per game. Having a big man who can pass led to great success for Orlando, as it went 15-5 in games Goga Bitadze or Carter Jr. started and had at least three assists.
The opinions about Filipowski vary widely on big board and mock drafts. CBS Sports ranks Filipowski as its No. 14 prospect, while he's No. 18 for Yahoo Sports, No. 21 for ESPN, and No. 28 for The Ringer. The 7-foot center is projected as the No. 15 pick to the Miami Heat in CBS Sports' mock draft and as late as No. 31 to the Toronto Raptors in The Ringer's mock.
With Bitadze set to hit free agency, center is a sneaky need for the Magic. Orlando was 25th in rebounds and contested rebounds last season.
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is at 8 p.m. ET on June 26. The second round is at 4 p.m. ET on June 27.
