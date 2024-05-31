NBA Draft Profile: Magic Need Shooters, but Is Dalton Knecht's Age (23) a Turnoff?
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic took a giant leap forward this season by making the playoffs, but the postseason exposed the team's lack of reliable outside scoring. There are potential options in the NBA Draft.
One player who could give the Magic a boost is 6-foot-6 Tennessee Volunteers wing Dalton Knecht, the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and a projected top 10 draft pick. But to get him, Orlando would have to trade up from No. 18.
Every prospect has some positives and negatives. Let’s state the obvious knock on Knecht: He's an old prospect.
If someone shines in the NBA at 23 years old, he's considered a young star. If someone impresses in college at 23, it’s held against him because the belief is that player has little room for additional growth. Prospects are largely labeled as "high-floor" or "low-ceiling."
“There have been 30 players who have been at least 22 on the day of the draft selected over the last 15 years,” The Athletic reported. “Of those, roughly three have become reliable starter-level players (Buddy Hield, Cam Johnson and Kelly Olynyk). Taurean Prince has consistently been a rotation player over his career. Corey Kispert, Obi Toppin, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. seem to be on their way to getting there. The rest is a mixed bag.”
Knecht’s major positive is he has produced at every level.
Knecht had no stars coming out of high school despite averaging 21 points and 6.5 rebounds at Prairie View High School in Thornton, Colo.
In junior college, Knecht stood out immediately and became an All-Region selection after shooting 45 percent from three as a freshman during the 2019-2020 season, eclipsing 20 points nine times, and averaging 13.3 points and helping Northeastern Junior College (Colorado) reach a championship game.
In his second JUCO season, Knecht was a First-Team All-American and led his team in scoring average (23.9) before transferring to play for the Northern Colorado Bears in the Big Sky Conference.
Knecht struggled in his first season, then in Year Two his numbers took a leap:
- Scoring average: from 8.9 to 20.2 points;
- Rebounds: from 3.6 to 7.2;
- Field-goal percentage: from 43.6 to 47.9 percent;
- 3-point percentage: from 36.1 to 38.1 percent.
After four years of impressive growth, albeit against less competitive divisions, Knecht transferred to the SEC. In Knoxville, he became a lottery pick.
Knecht was the Volunteers' star. He averaged 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three. The fifth-year senior earned consensus All-American honors and took the Volunteers to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
"He was the driving force behind the best team in the SEC, responsible for some truly memorable performances," FanSided wrote. "Knecht dropped 39 on Florida and 36 on Georgia in back-to-back games. Faced with Auburn's elite defense, he poured in 39 points on 21 shots. He put up 40 on Kentucky, including six made 3s. There simply isn't a Power Five player, except maybe Zach Edey, who can match the trail of slain enemies Knecht has left behind him in 2023-24. With so little established at the top of draft boards, there is a natural appeal to Knecht's overwhelming production and apparent NBA readiness."
With an offense that ranked 24th in scoring and last in made three-pointers, the Magic could use Knecht's shotmaking. Where Knecht becomes a questionable fit is his defense. He struggled "with staying in front of faster players," the Sporting News wrote.
ESPN NBA Draft reporter Jonathan Givony compared Knecht to Golden State Warriors' future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson based on their almost identical physical builds coming out of college. Now if Knecht can shoot and defend a little like Thompson, look out.
The NBA Draft is June 26-27.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO UNDERRATED?: Orlando Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the NBA, but is No. 9 too low in The Ringer's "Best of the Next Generation" list? CLICK HERE
- NBA DRAFT PROFILE - REED SHEPPARD: After an impressive freshman season at Kentucky, is Reed Sheppard the answer to the Orlando Magic's shooting woes? CLICK HERE
- FRANZ WAGNER REPORT CARD: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner set career highs in multiple key stats but also regressed in a key area. CLICK HERE