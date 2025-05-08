The Magic Insider

Dwight Howard's Departure From Orlando Magic Tops Unflattering List

Don Strouble

Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard became the 13th inductee into the Hall of Fame Monday afternoon.
Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard became the 13th inductee into the Hall of Fame Monday afternoon. / NBA/Getty Images
In this story:

Former Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard's run with the organization included a trip to the NBA Finals and solidifying himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Much like Magic great Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando selected Howard No. 1 in the draft. And, much like Shaq, Howard departed to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Recently, Howard was inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame, indicating the former big man is still held in high regard within the organization. However, his departure from Orlando was not without issues.

Bleacher Report NBA writer Dan Favale compiled a list of the league's messiest superstar breakups since 2010. Howard and the Magic are No. 5.

"Back in March 2012, Dwight Howard seemingly positioned himself to orchestrate a trade from the Orlando Magic to the then-New Jersey Nets. Then he suddenly bailed on that plan, choosing instead to remain in Orlando because...he  one night," Favale wrote. "Of course, this was far from the end of it. Howard finished the lockout-shortened season in Florida, but not without drama. Most notably, he caused one of the most bizarre moments in NBA history when he  of then-Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy, who was explaining to reporters that he knew Howard wanted him fired. Awkward much?" 

Howard's back issues added to what was already a bizarre and challenging season, as the Magic were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

"The Magic traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-team deal that August, which they actually ended up winning in hindsight. And so began Howard's tenure as the league's foremost flip-flopper," Favale added.

More Magic Coverage

Orlando Magic Linked To Veteran 3-Point Specialist

Milwaukee Bucks May Target Orlando Magic Key Starter In Free Agency

Mac McClung Has Sights Set On More Than Just Dunk Contest This Summer

Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.