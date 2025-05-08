Dwight Howard's Departure From Orlando Magic Tops Unflattering List
Former Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard's run with the organization included a trip to the NBA Finals and solidifying himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history.
Much like Magic great Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando selected Howard No. 1 in the draft. And, much like Shaq, Howard departed to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
Recently, Howard was inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame, indicating the former big man is still held in high regard within the organization. However, his departure from Orlando was not without issues.
Bleacher Report NBA writer Dan Favale compiled a list of the league's messiest superstar breakups since 2010. Howard and the Magic are No. 5.
"Back in March 2012, Dwight Howard seemingly positioned himself to orchestrate a trade from the Orlando Magic to the then-New Jersey Nets. Then he suddenly bailed on that plan, choosing instead to remain in Orlando because...he one night," Favale wrote. "Of course, this was far from the end of it. Howard finished the lockout-shortened season in Florida, but not without drama. Most notably, he caused one of the most bizarre moments in NBA history when he of then-Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy, who was explaining to reporters that he knew Howard wanted him fired. Awkward much?"
Howard's back issues added to what was already a bizarre and challenging season, as the Magic were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
"The Magic traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-team deal that August, which they actually ended up winning in hindsight. And so began Howard's tenure as the league's foremost flip-flopper," Favale added.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Veteran 3-Point Specialist
Milwaukee Bucks May Target Orlando Magic Key Starter In Free Agency
Mac McClung Has Sights Set On More Than Just Dunk Contest This Summer
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com