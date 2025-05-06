Orlando Magic Linked To Veteran 3-Point Specialist
The Orlando Magic needs to find shooting at a reasonable price point this offseason. One veteran who could fit that mandate is free agent-to-be Gary Trent Jr., who had a strong postseason run with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Bleacher Report NBA writer Eric Pincus linked Trent Jr. to Orlando.
"Gary Trent Jr. signed a one-year, minimum-salary deal with the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason, but he might have earned himself a larger contract in the playoffs," Pincus wrote. "He had 37 points on 11-of-16 shooting in the Bucks' Game 3 win over the Indiana Pacers and had 33 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists in their closeout loss in Game 5.
"Across the series, he shot a combined 22-of-44 from three-point range, so he would fill a much-needed hole in Orlando. The Magic wouldn't ask him to carry as heavy of an offensive load, but he'd fit in as a still-young (26), capable two-way veteran with a postseason track record."
Pincus predicts that the Magic may have a chance to acquire Trent Jr. via the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which starts in the range of $10 million.
Trent Jr. averaged 11.1 points during 2024-25, the second-lowest mark of his career. However, he shot 41.6 percent from the 3-point line, his second-best of his eight pro seasons.
In the Bucks' first-round loss, the 26-year-old Trent Jr. averaged 18.8 points. He shot a combined 17-for-22 from 3-point range in Games 3 and 5, illustrating his ability to heat up quickly.
Trent Jr. also averaged 1.2 steals, so the Magic wouldn't be sacrificing defense for offense by acquiring him.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com