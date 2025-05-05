Milwaukee Bucks May Target Orlando Magic Key Rotation Player
Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could end up in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform next season.
Following a loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs, Milwaukee was linked to Caldwell-Pope by Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley.
"If the Bucks, who can put a couple gravitational pulls on opposing defenses with Antetokounmpo and a healthy Lillard, could help Caldwell-Pope find his form, they could get good mileage out of him yet," Buckley wrote. "And they shouldn't have to pay much in trade cost to get him given the degree of disappointment he generated this season."
Caldwell-Pope's numbers declined in his first season with Orlando, notably from the 3-point line. He shot 34.1 percent, the third-worst percentage of his 12-year career.
The Magic, who finished last in 3-point percentage, desperately needed consistency from Caldwell-Pope at his price tag.
The Bucks are in a precarious situation. The organization finds itself with an increasingly aging and expensive roster. Damian Lillard's torn Achilles may sideline him for the entirety of next season.
Because of what Milwaukee surrendered to acquire Lillard, it has limited assets. Just like the Magic.
Milwaukee is doing all it can to convince franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to stick around following a disappointing season. While he may not be the solution, Caldwell-Pope is still a two-time champion and a proven contributor on a contending roster.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com