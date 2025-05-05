Mac McClung Has Sights Set On More Than Just Dunk Contest This Summer
Orlando Magic point guard Mac McClung said it was a big year of growth for him as a leader and a person.
McClung, 26, signed a one-year contract with the Magic last offseason. Since, he became the first player to win the slam dunk championship three years in a row while leading the Osceola Magic to the NBA G League Finals.
After falling to the Stockton Kings in the finals, McClung joined the Orlando Magic for their playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
"Obviously, I was sick about losing the championship game, but I am honestly extremely proud of my teammates and the coaches," McClung said.
"Coming up here, I just try to be incredibly supportive and adapt to whatever the situation is," McClung added.
While McClung did not receive minutes in the playoffs, he still valued the experience.
"I'm taking it all in, I really am, and I'm learning," McClung said. "I'm almost trying to put myself out there like I'm actually in the mix, so it's like when I'm there, I've already been there."
McClung enters this season as a restricted free agent, but he believes he has what it takes to be on an NBA roster, and he trusts that the organization feels the same way.
"When it comes to skill, I've known I can play in the NBA for a minute, and I feel like people in this organization believe that," McClung said. "Whatever happens, I'm incredibly grateful to have my years here, and if it's more, that'll be awesome."
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com