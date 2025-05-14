Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Assumes Top Executive Role With 76ers
Former Orlando Magic All-Star guard Jameer Nelson has been promoted to a major executive position, taking the role of assistant general manager with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the NBA Draft. ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the news of Nelson's new role on Tuesday.
A Pennsylvania native, Nelson joined the 76ers in 2020 as assistant general manager of the G League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats. In 2023, Nelson assumed the Blue Coats' general manager role. During two seasons under his management, the team compiled a record of 33-35.
The Denver Nuggets drafted Nelson with the 20th pick in 2004. Denver sent Nelson's rights to Orlando on draft night for a future first-round pick. Nelson played 10 of his 14 seasons for the Magic while averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 assists throughout his career.
Nelson's best year as a pro came in 2008-09. He averaged a career high 16.7 points along with 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals. His contributions earned him his only all-star selection and helped propel the Magic to the finals.
Nelson became a journeyman after departing Orlando following the 2013-14 season. He made stops at Boston, Denver, New Orleans and Detroit before retiring in 2018.
After going all-in to pair Paul George with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey last offseason, the 76ers were derailed as injuries ended the seasons of Maxey, Embiid, George and Jared McCain. Philadelphia finished the season 13th in the East with a 24-58 record. Given the state of the franchise, it's clear Nelson has his work cut out for him.
