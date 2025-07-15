Ex-Orlando Magic Star Working Way Toward Comeback
Victor Oladipo was once considered the cornerstone of the Orlando Magic franchise. He was taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2013 NBA draft. In the 2014-15 season, he averaged 17.9 points before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.
Oladipo was on the way to a superstar career before a knee injury slowed a promising career. It ultimately forced him out of the league in 2023, but it appears he is attempting a comeback. According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo, "Oladipo played full-court five-on-five in a group workout of international pros. Multiple team sources in attendance came away impressed, with Oladipo described as being in excellent shape as he pursues another comeback."
Oladipo, a two-time All-Star, last played with the Miami Heat in 2023. Here's what Oladipo posted on over the weekend:
"I feel so great right now!! Better than I felt in the last 7 years mind, body and soul. I know I am a fighter! I know I am a warrior! I have seen every lens this game and this league has to offer. I know I can help any team in any role win in any way! I also know the people want to see me succeed in this game and play at the highest level again. My injuries are behind me and it will never happen again! I am at peace with that and my past. I’m ready to build a present now and future of a life time. I want to share my story and my journey and give it back to the people because without them there would be no VeO. I want to show the world that even in the darkest of places and during the darkest times the light in you can lead to the brightest destinations."
