Fantasy Preview: Which Magic Players to Draft?
NBA Season is right around the corner which also means Fantasy Basketball is there right alongside it. The Orlando Magic look to have their best offensive season in a while in addition to their top tier defense. With a young group of players looking to take leaps, this Magic team is littered with options to fill up your roster with.
Paolo Banchero: ADP (26)
On a per game basis, Paolo was an absolute menace, posting 43.3 Fantasy Points per game during the 2024-25 season, good enough for the 17th spot, according to NBA.com . His biggest downfall, however, was his availability. Playing a career low 46 games brings that average down closer to 20 FPPG, which would place him a lot lower on a draft board. When Paolo is healthy he’s one of the most dynamic options at the forward position bringing high volume scoring as well as a healthy amount of rebounds as well.
Factoring in a small injury risk with last season’s injury being an anomaly, I would look to draft Paolo slightly above his ADP, in the late 2nd or the late 3rd round. With the addition of Desmond Bane, Paolo’s shooting percentages should go up, and if he can get close to a full season under his belt, he will without doubt an All Star with All NBA team honors within grasp.
Franz Wagner: ADP (32)
Franz is another player who can take a leap from where he was last year. Franz was ranked 30th on the NBA.com FPPG list, up at 40.6 ppg. Franz can fill up the stat sheet on any given night, grabbing boards and also an uncanny ability to dribble and pass the ball for a big man. Last year, he averaged a career high 5.7 rebounds per game, as well as posting a career best in assist at 4.7 per game. With some of the creation responsibility going to Desmond Bane, that number does have potential to go down, however with this Magic offense having nowhere to go but up, Franz could put up similar numbers even with an elite point guard.
In Fantasy Drafts, Franz is going early in the 4th round, near guys such as Chet Holmgren, De’Aaron Fox & Ja Morant. I believe this a good floor for him, although I believe his ceiling might be higher than some of the players around him. Chet has an elite playmaker to give him easy looks as well as great rebounding and block statistics to add, so I believe he should go before Franz. Outside of that I do believe with better quality looks and versatility, he should be taken over guys like Ja Morant & De’Aaron Fox.
Desmond Bane: ADP (41)
Desmond Bane is the tricker of the bunch for the Orlando Magic. Because he will be taking a volume number of 3’s, there could be nights where missed shots add up and cause him a hit on his scoring. With the potential to make up those misses with assists and steals in addition to getting points in transition, the risk could be worth the reward for Desmond Bane
In Fantasy Drafts, he’s going early in the 5th round, under players like former Magic center Nikola Vucevic and Jamal Murray, and ahead of players such as Jimmy Butler & Austin Reaves. In a draft where you might have solid guard depth already, Bane might be an exceptional pick. Where I would caution drafters is in a position where you have Bane as the primary guard of your team. With other Magic players having potential to go off any given night, Bane could easily take a backseat offensively and get other Magic players going.
Wendell Carter Jr. ADP (Undrafted)
One player that might be worth taking a late-round shot at would be Wendell Carter Jr. Although his health has been a concern, he played a career high in games last year, giving you 19/6/5 splits throughout the season. He’s going below Magic players like Anthony Black & Tyus Jones, which I believe is a mistake.