It hasn't always been pretty for the Orlando Magic, who are currently 18-14 with sole possession of the No. 5 seed in the East through 32 games. As we approach the New Year, it's time to do some reflection! Who have been their most important players thus far through two months?! Let's examine!

Honorable Mention: Paolo Banchero

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) controls the ball against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Full disclosure, I could not decide on where to put Banchero on this list. Make no mistake, he's still the Magic's best player and their most valuable player long-term. That hasn't been the case through two months, however. He's still easing his way back from injury, and the Magic are winning games in spite of him, not because of him.

That's not necessarily a bad thing right now. Orlando acquired Desmond Bane last summer not only for his skillset, but to ease the creation burden off his and Franz Wagner's shoulders. But he has been far from his usual self through 32 games. That's just reality.

No. 3: Anthony Black

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts after making a basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While the Magic have dealt with myriad injuries, Black's assumed a larger role, and he's thrived. He's currently averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 45.7 percent shooting and 55.2 percent true shooting.

There's a case for him to remain in the starting lineup when Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner return. There also could be a case for him being in the Most Improved Player mix, too.

Black's a more confident ball-handler, play finisher and shooter than he was a year ago. His 3-point shooting has left a little to be desired, at times, but he's 15 for his last 26 from distance and is currently shooting a ridiculous 46.8 percent on corner 3s this season.

No. 2: Desmond Bane

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts after making a shot against the Utah Jazz to take the lead with under a second left in overtime at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Bane's start to his Magic tenure wasn't pretty. He was averaging just 14.2 points on 29.3 percent shooting from deep over his first 10 games. In the 22 games since, however, the 27-year-old is averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 36.7 percent shooting from 3-point range, including three 37-point performances against the Pistons, Bulls and Heat.

He's the Magic's best volume shooter, where his gravity immediately helps the team's spacing around Wagner, Banchero, Black and Jalen Suggs. He's having his season as a pro around the rim. Though he can bend a defense as well as anyone on this team when he has a head of steam.

No. 1: Franz Wagner

Nov 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There's a case for Bane to be No. 1, but Wagner has been the straw that stirs the Magic's drink. The 6-foot-10 wing is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 49.0 percent shooting and 36.0 percent from 3-point range.

He's experiencing the best true-shooting percentage of his career, too. Wagner's importance as a shot creator can't be overstated. He's Orlando's best decision-maker and most creative slasher; at any point, he can get a bucket within 15 feet, or create one for a teammate.

His two-way versatility and acumen are way more important than any single number could indicate, truthfully.

