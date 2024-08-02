Former Orlando Magic guard Victor Oladipo to be inducted into Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame
Victor Oladipo, the Orlando Magic's No. 2 overall selection in the 2013 NBA Draft, was announced Friday morning as one of six members of the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame 2024 induction class.
A former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and NABC co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, the consensus First Team All-American shooting guard fell to Orlando in the No. 2 slot after the Cleveland Cavaliers infamously took Anthony Bennett with the top overall draft choice.
His induction into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame certifies him as one of the better Hoosiers of this century, and moreso, justifying the high draft choice the Magic utilized on him.
Oladipo would spend three seasons with the Magic, in which he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to then-Philadelphia 76ers rookie Michael Carter-Williams.
Oladipo averaged 13.8, 17.9 and 16.0 points a game over his three seasons with the Magic before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a draft night trade in 2016. Oladipo was the Magic's centerpiece in a package that included Ersan Illyasova and the rights to 11th-overall selection Domantas Sabonis, which netted Serge Ibaka in return for the Magic.
Later in his career, Oladipo would go on to make two All-Star appearances – both with the Indiana Pacers. To this day, he's one of just three members of the 2013 NBA Draft class to be selected to an NBA All-Star game and an All-NBA team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (selected 15th in the '13 draft class) and Rudy Gobert (27th) are the others.
Oladipo's career has been struck with injury misfortune, and he's currently a free agent as he works toward another potential NBA return.
