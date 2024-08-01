Magic Guard Cole Anthony Strengthens Ties to Orlando with Back-to-School Surprise
ORLANDO — It was the kind of hot, swampy Floridian evening that usually only ice cream can rectify at Ivey Lane Neighborhood Center.
But thanks to Cole Anthony’s 50 Ways Foundation, in conjunction with the Orlando Magic, the rising fifth-year guard surprised a large group with meals, backpacks full of school supplies for the upcoming academic year and Magic gear on a night that was painted with smiles on the city’s west side.
And yes, there was an ice cream truck on hand, too.
“I try to do something every summer, especially since I’ve gotten to the league, to help kids in some way before they go back to school,” Anthony said Wednesday night. “It’s tough out there for a lot of people, a lot of families, a lot of kids. However we can try to help ease the burden a little bit, that’s what we’re trying to do.’
Such events have become a habit of Anthony to host, further strengthening the tie between the Magic and its home city ahead of the 36th season of professional basketball in downtown Orlando. In the same breath, it’s the latest instance of the Magic’s 2023-24 Rich and Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award winner being a shining light in the area he’s made his own for the entirety of his professional career to this point.
When considering Orlando, a “second” tag isn’t needed in front of the word home. With every effort made to give back to the community, Anthony's roots here grow deeper.
“This is where my home base is at,” said the 24-year-old Anthony, who played one season at North Carolina before being drafted 15th overall by the Magic in the 2020 NBA Draft. “I bought a crib a few months back, big shoutout to God on that. That’s a blessing right there. New York’s cool, that’s where my family is, but I also have some family out here. Where I live, where I call home, is Orlando.”
When considering ways to fully immerse himself in the area, increasing his visibility and being a provider in any way he can is how he chooses to do so. Hence, the ever-growing impact of Anthony’s outreach to the community took another leap forward just a handful of miles from the Magic’s home arena.
“It just helps me get more in touch with the community, seeing the next generation of kids,” Anthony said. “Because look, this could end up being my forever home. I don’t know. I’d love it to be. It’s just dope to try to help some kids out, and I really look forward to trying to do more in the future.”
As clouds lined the sky and the ever-so-often breeze came by, kids enjoyed a provided meal and cold waters — a needed break from the time spent on the playground prior to Anthony’s arrival. Every kid in attendance had the opportunity to meet Anthony, grab brand-new Magic backpacks with branded socks and full-size basketballs, and take a picture with Anthony.
Anthony, who is the son of former NBA standout Greg Anthony, signed jerseys on Wednesday night and — with the help of a live DJ — found himself in a few dance battles as the good times kept rolling on. Right as the organized games and giveaway portion of the evening commenced, Magic center and teammate Wendell Carter Jr. made an appearance of his own.
In all, those who braved the heat were rewarded with a summer-capping memorable night similar to the likes of ones brought about by Anthony’s foundation on an annual basis. The laughter and gratitude shown in response indicate it as ever. The next step, Anthony says, is increasing the frequency of it all – a process he’s well aware takes full involvement from everyone.
“The world is a messed up place,” Anthony said. "Any way, shape or form you can help someone out – even if it’s the person next to you – I say you’re doing a good job of trying to make the world a better place. We aren’t in the best spot right now, I’m going to keep it a buck. But, that doesn’t mean we can’t make a change. So that’s why I just try to make a change any way I can.”
At just 24 years of age, Anthony admits it’s a bit of a shock to think about the next generation. Yet, he’s aware that's where the future lies.
Whether the appreciation comes now or later on, what’s important to Anthony is that he’s doing his part to keep surrounding youth with positivity.
“It’s dope, you know, putting a smile on a kid’s face,” Anthony said. “Most of the time, kids are pretty easy to read. They’re gonna wear their emotions on their sleeve. If I see them smiling, I’m doing something right.”
The 50 Ways Foundation is committed to being a positive influence on the next generations by setting out to impact lives from an early age. The organization’s mission is “to inspire and empower our youth by providing mentorship, new experiences, and resources that can create different opportunities for them to be successful.”
For more information on the 50 Ways Foundation, you can check out their website.