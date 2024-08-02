How to Watch Germany's Wagner Brothers in Olympic Basketball Friday vs. France
The Orlando Magic duo of Franz and Moe Wagner continue their run in Olympic basketball group play when Germany takes on France Friday at 3 p.m. ET from the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Paris, France.
Both Germany and France are 2-0 through the first two games of group play, with each having secured their spot into the next round of the tournament. Still, seeding remains on the line as the winner of Friday's contest will finish on top of Group B.
How to Watch Germany vs. France
- Who: Germany (2-0, t-1st in Group B) vs. France (2-0, t-1st in Group B)
- What: Olympic Basketball Tournament Group Phase play
- When: 3 p.m. ET/9 p.m. local on Friday, August 2
- Where: Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Paris, France
- TV: Peacock (subscription required)
- Recent Results: Germany has defeated Japan (97-77) and Brazil (86-73) so far in these Olympics. France has defeated Brazil (78-66) and Japan (94-90) leading into Friday's competition.
- Last Meeting: Germany defeated France 70-65 on July 8, 2024, in the lead-up to the Olympic games. Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder each had 17 points to lead the way for the Germans, plus five points from Moe Wagner. Oscar da Silva, the former Stanford Cardinal and brother of 2024 Magic 18th-overall draft pick Tristan da Silva, had two points and eight rebounds in the win. For France, who was without Victor Wembanyama, the trio of Bilal Coulibaly, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier all scored in double figures.
Key Players
Germany
Franz Wagner: The ink on his new 5-year, $224 million max extension with the Magic still not dry, Wagner has been impressive in these Olympics for his home country. Wagner is the sixth-leading scorer across all competitors in this year's games, scoring 19.5 points a game heading into the clash for the Group B crown.
Moe Wagner: Right alongside his younger brother Franz, Moe Wagner is scoring 11.5 points and grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game over the first two Olympic outings for the FIBA-ranked third-best team in the world.
Dennis Schroder: The German flag bearer during the opening ceremony to this year's Olympics has also been the engine of the reigning world champions' offense. Scoring 16.5 points a game, his 9.0 assists per game leads all players in the Olympics.
France
Victor Wembanyama: The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NBA draft, Wembanyama is putting on a show in his initial Olympic appearance. Through two group play games, Wembanyama is the host nation's leading scorer, pouring in 18.5 points a game. He's also grabbing 10 rebounds and swatting 2.5 shots per outing thus far.
Rudy Gobert: The other half of the towering French interior defense, the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is making his presence felt each time Les Blues take the floor. His 7.0 point, 9.0 rebound and 2.0 block per game averages may not be the most eye-popping stat lines, but in lockstep with the most recent NBA Rookie of the Year, they form an intimidating rim protection tandem.
Nicolas Batum: Still providing valuable impact at the international level at 35 years of age, the newly signed Clipper is scoring 12.0 points a game as the French's second-leading scorer in these Olympics and is playing the most minutes for the host nation.
