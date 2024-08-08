France Defeats Germany in Olympic Basketball Semis: Magic's Franz, Mo Wagner to Play for Bronze
In an end-to-end thriller that had all the feel of a high-intensity contest, France defeated Germany, 73-69, in Thursday's Olympic basketball tournament semifinal contest.
Franz and Moritz Wagner, the German duo of Orlando Magic brothers and teammates, will still have an opportunity to earn their country's first-ever Olympic basketball medal. But after falling to France, it can only be bronze.
In the contest, Franz scored 10 points on 4-10 shooting, had eight rebounds and three assists. He cooled after a hot start, scoring just one bucket outside of the first quarter.
Mo was quieter in the defeat, scoring just four points on 2-7 shooting from the field.
For a full box score of the contest, click here.
Here's how the semifinal shook out in Paris on Thursday:
Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder get active early for Germany
The German blitz out of the gate mirrored the start to the matchup between the two nations just six days prior.
Franz Wagner set the tone early, lowering a shoulder on the drive to create separation against French phenom Victor Wembanyama on the Germans' first offensive possession of the game and floating his shot over Wembanyama's outstretched wingspan to score off the glass. Later in the quarter, Wagner drove left and slow-stepped to get Wembanyama where he wanted him, not letting his pace be altered and forcing the goaltending call against the French forward.
It was among the strengths Wagner frequently flashed in Thursday's final, consistently driving to create his offense and orchestrate open looks for others.
And despite his overall shooting struggles throughout the tournament, his confidence hasn't wavered. Wagner drilled a three from well beyond the arc at the top of the key early in the first quarter and often hunted his shot – not deterred by the percentages.
Dennis Schroder continued his strong performance at the Games with a quick start of his own, as his seven points and couple of assists propelled Germany to a 25-18 advantage after the first quarter – of which Wagner and Schroder accounted for 14 of the points themselves.
France get assertive, even the score heading into the half
The variance between this matchup and the previous one in these games, however, is the response France put together after the quick German start.
With a fever-pitched home crowd at their backs, Les Blues held Germany to just eight points in the second 10 minutes of the game. It was the outcome of ratcheted-up intensity on the defensive end of the floor, more offensive brilliance from Isaia Cordinier and emphatic play after play from Wembanyama.
Cordinier was able to get to where he wanted to be on the floor as he finished the first half with a game-high 11 points – the only in double figures at the half – and a plus-minus of +13. Wembanyama's impact stretched far beyond his seven points, providing defensive pressure and cleaning the glass.
He also reintroduced himself to Daniel Theis with a ferocious poster of the caliber only Wembanyama could produce.
With the score knotted at 33-all through the first 20 minutes, just one half remained to decide who would play for Olympic gold.
Second-half slugfest allows France to outlast Germany
Germany and France traded buckets like two heavyweight boxers exchanging haymakers to begin the third, each with a flurry of scores at the onset of the second half. The French crowd roaring in approval, Guerschon Yabusele – along with Nicolas Batum, Cordinier and others – converted on a higher rate of offensive possessions as the French pulled out a six-point advantage in the third quarter.
On the other end, Germany's offense stalled as the French defense locked down the efforts of German scorers. Closeouts came quicker, turnovers piled for the Germans and the tough shotmaking required to overcome it was absent.
France took away the offensive creation from Wagner and Schroder that helped spark so much of the success they'd experienced through the tournament heading into Thursday's semifinal.
The Germans committed 15 turnovers and shot just 16-47 from the field in the final three quarters of the contest.
Germany trailed France with 6:50 to go, 66-53, and looked out of the running completely. Yet, a late comeback attempt as the French refused to fully close out the contest drew Germany back into the contest down the stretch.
In the tense moments of the contest, Franz put aside his shooting struggles and drilled his first and only made basket outside of the first quarter – a huge three to bring Germany back within a single possession.
Yet, it wouldn't be enough as France kept just enough distance between them and the Germans to book a spot to the gold medal game.
Germany will still have the chance to play for a first-ever medal, but it won't be gold.
