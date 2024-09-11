BREAKING: Myron Gardner, Orlando Magic Agree on Exhibit 10 Deal
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic and forward Myron Gardner have agreed on a deal, according to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes on Wednesday. Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede later reported the deal is an Exhibit 10 contract.
Gardner, who played college basketball at Arkansas-Little Rock, spent the 2023-24 season with the Magic's G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic. In 31 regular season games, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward averaged 4.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15.1 minutes a game.
In Las Vegas this summer, Garnder played with the Magic's Summer League team. In three games, Garner averaged 4.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes a game.
Gardner went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.
A native of Detroit, Michigan, Gardner, 23, will get a chance to compete for one of the Magic's two-way spots or to return to the Magic's G League affiliate on a non-guaranteed deal at training camp this October.
Orlando will then have until the start of the regular season to decide to convert his deal into a two-way contract or waive him, in which the Magic could designate him an affiliate player in order to retain his G League rights.
