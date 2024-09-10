3 Orlando Magic Players Crack HoopsHype Top 100 NBA Players; Paolo Banchero is Top-25
HoopsHype has released its annual ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA, one of the more contested talking points of the offseason each year as training camp draws near.
The Orlando Magic have three players on this year's list, and to no surprise, they're the three main figures of the youthful core spearheading the newfound success of the Magic.
Here's where each of the Magic's representatives fall:
No. 93: Jalen Suggs
Suggs checked in at No. 25 for the point guard spot in the position-by-position rankings, so seeing him crack the top 100 speaks to the depth of the backcourt options around the league.
The former No. 5 overall draft pick in the 2021 NBA Draft figures to be a long-time piece to the Magic's puzzle in the backcourt, where he' elevated himself as solid third option behind the other two players later on the list, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
2023-24 (75 games): 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals per game. 47.1 FG%, 39.7% 3PT.
- All-Defensive Second Team
- 8th in Most Improved Player voting
- 10th in Defensive Player of the Year voting
The players immediately around him:
No. 95: RJ Barrett (Toronto)
No. 94: PJ Washington (Dallas)
No. 93: Jalen Suggs (Orlando)
No. 92: Lugentz Dort (Oklahoma City)
No. 91: Naz Reid (Minnesota)
No. 48: Franz Wagner
The soon-to-be fourth-year forward from Michigan was Suggs' draft classmate in the '21 Draft, going three spots later than his starting guard with the eighth pick.
Now, Franz Wagner is one of the league's top 50 players as he continues to take strides forward. The shooting woes were out of character for his career up to this point, and both he and the Magic will hope it proves to be an anomaly as year four approaches.
Checking in at No. 10 on the positional rankings at small forward, the 6-foot-10 wing is an underrated two-way weapon who still has room to develop. Could his ceiling include potential All-Star or All-NBA consideration in the future? It's not out of the complete realm of possibility.
Orlando awarded him a new contract that will have him paid along the lines of a top-flight star player. If he's able to piece together everything he's shown he's capable of, and even improve on it, he'll prove to be worth every penny of the Magic's investment.
2023-24 (72 games): 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks per game. 48.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT%.
- All-Rookie Team (2021-22)
The players immediately around him:
No. 50: Derrick White (Boston)
No. 49: Desmond Bane (Memphis)
No. 48: Franz Wagner (Orlando)
No. 47: James Harden (LA Clippers)
No. 46: Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)
No. 23: Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero has the makings of the next great superstar to be drafted and developed by the Magic franchise. Entering year three of his NBA career, the former Duke Blue Devil and No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is just 21 years old – fresh off becoming the youngest player in NBA history to lead his team in scoring, rebounds and assists.
The towering frame of Banchero is every bit of 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, and he's shown an impressive shotmaking ability and is a fantastic playmaker. The Magic offense utilizes Banchero as the hub, who is capable of hunting his own shot or setting up teammates for others.
Year three has the potential to be his best yet, with no indication that he's reached his peak of what he's capable of. Could further consideration beyond All-Star and Rookie of the Year be on the way? Orlando hasn't had an All-NBA competitor since Dwight Howard's 2011-12 season over a decade ago.
Banchero is surely the Magic's best shot.
2023-24 (80 games): 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks per game. 45.5 FG%, 33.9 3PT%.
- Rookie of the Year (2023)
- All-Rookie Team
- 1x All-Star (2024)
The players immediately around him:
No. 25: Pascal Siakam (Indiana)
No. 24: De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
No. 23: Paolo Banchero (Orlando)
No. 22: Zion Williamson (New Orleans)
No. 21: Damian Lillard (Milwaukee)
