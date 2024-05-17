His Own Future Is Uncertain, but Gary Harris Reveals 'Best Part' about Magic's Young Core
ORLANDO — Even the most fervent believers in the Orlando Magic would have to admit that the young roster surpassed expectations this season.
The Magic won 47 games, their most since 2010-11, won the Southeast Division for the first time since 2018-19, and reached the playoffs for the first time in four years. The talent and growth, particularly from Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs, were instrumental in Orlando improving by 13 wins. But beyond the team's play, Magic veteran guard Gary Harris touted the team's focus on continuing to improve as what stands out the most about the young team.
"We played in some pretty big games, some pretty big moments especially for young guys in this league," Harris said on May 6. "They've grown at an exponential rate and I feel like they're only going to continue to grow, especially this offseason. Getting this type of season under their belt, this is a really good team. Guys are going to come back better, guys are going to study film and guys want it. And I don't think anyone is satisfied and I think that's the best part about this team."
Harris has played 10 seasons in the NBA, including four with the Magic and began his career with the Denver Nuggets before Orlando acquired him in the trade for Aaron Gordon in 2021. The veteran guard is set to hit free agency this offseason.
Harris, 29, averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game and shot 44.1 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent on his 3-point attempts.
The veteran shooting guard battled a multitude of injuries that limited him to 54 games, 27 of which he started. Harris also missed one game in the playoffs due to a hamstring injury.
With free agency on the horizon, Harris is unsure what the future holds. Having a pair of guards in 2023 first-round picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard could rule out a path back to Orlando.
Despite the uncertainty that comes with free agency, Harris spoke highly of the franchise and what he's helped build from when he first joined the team in 2021.
"Just taking it one day at a time," Harris said. "I love my time here, I love my teammates and feel like we've built something very special, so we'll just see where it goes."
The negotiating period for free agency with players from other teams begins on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET and signings can be made official on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.
