NBA Free-Agency Buzz Connects Magic with 2 Longtime All-Stars
ORLANDO — If the Orlando Magic choose to spend some cap space in free agency, two names to look out for are Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
There is a persistent buzz connecting the Magic to the two former All-NBA players, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
"Orlando continues to be mentioned by various league observers as a natural suitor for George as well as Golden State's Klay Thompson,” Stein writes. “The Clippers certainly hope to retain George in free agency, but they've made it clear by letting negotiations drag out to this point that they want to do it at their price."
Few players would address Orlando's flaws like George and Thompson, both excellent outside threats. Thompson is a career 41.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc, while George has shot 38.5 percent in his 14 seasons.
They have a combined 21 seasons of playoff experience. Thompson and Golden State have won four NBA titles.
For a young Orlando team that was a game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals, George and Thompson can bring the experience and shotmaking the Magic needs to improve next season.
