Magic Lose vs. Thunder, But Paolo Banchero Still Shines

The Orlando Magic usually do things by committee, but sometimes it's important for the best player on the team to take over games.

That's what happened when the Magic took on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Paolo Banchero had one of his better games of the season. Banchero scored a team-high 32 points while grabbing 10 rebounds in the 113-108 loss, but his efforts helped bring the team back after trailing by 18 points in the first half.

“I think we just picked up our pace and, you know, started playing good basketball. Obviously, you don’t want to go down big like that, but we were able to get back in it before halftime," Banchero said postgame.

Paolo Banchero Leads Comeback, But Magic Fall Short

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Had Banchero not played up to the level he did, the Magic would have been blown out by the Thunder, much like they were in Oklahoma City earlier this season. Banchero has grown over the course of the year and his ability to take over games is crucial for the team's success.

“It’s big. I mean, his ability to get downhill in that (second) quarter and then stepped up and made some big shots, made the right plays, was attacking the basket, trying to get himself to the free-throw line which was amazing to me that as many downhill attacks that he has, he only had six free throws," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said.

"But again, he’s a guy that’s going to continue to attack and that’s what we need him to do to create problems at the rim, to be able to find our shooters.”

Banchero's growth since the All-Star break has been the primary reason behind the team's success as the rest of the Magic have followed suit. Despite losing two in a row after a seven-game win streak, Banchero and the Magic are looking forward as they hope to get those games back in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

“Just come out and be ready to fight in Charlotte," Banchero said postgame. "They’re a great team who’s been playing well and they’ve kicked our ass this year. So, we’re going to have to be ready for a fight for sure. They’re in our division and they’ve been playing great basketball, so we’ve got to be ready.”

Tip-off between the Magic and Hornets is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.