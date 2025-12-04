Controversial Jonathan Isaac foul leads to Magic loss vs. Spurs

The Orlando Magic are disappointed after falling 114-112 to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night inside the Kia Center.

With just under a minute to go, Franz Wagner hit a 3-pointer to cut the Magic deficit to a single point after trailing by as much as 15 in the second half. The Magic were chipping away all night long, but the Spurs always found ways to quiet Orlando's momentum.

Jalen Suggs nearly gave the Magic the lead on a fastbreak, but the layup failed to go through the net, preventing Orlando from taking a lead. De'Aaron Fox sunk both of his free throws to put the Spurs back up three points with 25.6 seconds to go.

From there, Desmond Bane drove into the lane but he also couldn't connect on his layup attempt. The Spurs grabbed a rebound, but Jeremy Sochan failed to make either of his free throws. On the ensuing possession, Franz Wagner went to the free throw line and made all of his shots.

In a controversial call, Jonathan Isaac fouled Fox and sent him to the line for a pair of free throws, both of which he would make.

Jonathan Isaac fouls De'Aaron Fox on the last-second drive. The foul is upheld upon review, and Fox makes both free throws to win the game. pic.twitter.com/fe0RwKwVqd — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 4, 2025

Wagner had a chance to win the game with a look at the rim, but it was blocked by Luke Kornet, sealing the win for the Spurs.

LUKE KORNET GAME-SAVING SWAT.



SPURS WIN IN ORLANDO! pic.twitter.com/8R6QtuR7Qc — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2025

Magic fall short vs. Spurs

It's a tough loss for the Magic, who had their 3-game win streak snapped. They had chances to win the game at the end, but they couldn't get it done.

Wagner finished the game with a team-high 25 points while Jalen Suggs was right behind him in 24. Bane had 14 points while da Silva added 12.

For the Spurs, Fox was the leading scorer with 31 points. No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper was next on the list with 16 points off the bench, while Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes joined him in double figures.

The Magic are back in action on Friday when the Miami Heat come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.

