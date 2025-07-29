Magic Acquire Sharp-Shooting Forward In Proposed Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers have championship aspirations for next season, similar to the Orlando Magic. However, their depth may have regressed with the departure of Ty Jerome in free agency. He was a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award and finished third in voting. The franchise is still looking to add to its bench and fill the void.
Dean Wade has been available in trade talks all summer. The sixth-year veteran is one of the most underrated three-point shooting forwards in the league. He's also a solid defender with his 6-9 height and 6-10 wingspan. Wade is a perfect fit for the Magic's identity in terms of length and helps resolve their three-point shooting woes from last season.
Wade averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and shot 41.3 percent from the field, 36 percent from three-point range in 59 games played last season. He can impact the game without the ball in his hands and space the floor. In addition, Wade can play in a small-ball center role if needed.
The Kansas native enters the final year of his contract and set to make $6.6 million. Here is what a Wade-Magic potential trade could look like:
Magic receive: Dean Wade
Cavaliers receive: Jett Howard and a 2027 second round pick swap (Orlando's own)
Wade is a low-cost, high-reward role player on the trade market. He'd also likely crack the rotation immediately over sophomore forward Tristan Da Silva because of the experience and strong reputation as a three-point shooter.
The main gamble would come around the playoffs, as Wade's stats drop significantly compared to the regular season throughout his career. However, oftentimes in the league, a new scenery helps a player take their game to the next level.
The same could go for Howard and Cleveland. The former lottery pick hasn't proven to consistently crack the rotation and could tap into his potential as a backup frontcourt piece with the Cavaliers.
There's been no confirmation or reports that have linked Wade to the Magic, but a deal would make sense and help increase their chances at a championship.
