Should Orlando Magic Consider Hypothetical Trade With Phoenix Suns?
The Orlando Magic is one of the early favorites to win the Eastern Conference next season. The franchise went "All in" this summer and assembled a roster ready to compete. However, there is always room for improvement.
Here's a hypothetical trade between the Magic and Phoenix Suns:
Magic get: center Nick Richards and forward Royce O’Neale
Suns get: center Goga Bitadze, guard Jett Howard, and forward Tristan Da Silva
No picks were involved; the sole focus is on the players.
The Magic’s goal isn’t only to win the Eastern Conference but also to bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy.
Richards can be viewed as an upgrade at the backup center position to Bitadze. He's more physical, a better rim protector and rebounder.
The sixth-year veteran averaged 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, which is a new career-high, and 1 block in 57 games played. Richards was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Suns mid-season. He's also a great lob threat and a strong presence in the paint.
O’Neale is one of the most underrated 3-and-D players in the league, with tons of playoff experience, which would benefit this young Magic team.
The eighth-year veteran averaged 9.1 points, which is a new career-high, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and shot 40.6 percent from three-point range.
O’Neale would benefit the Magic as a floor spacer. His ability to make shots from all levels, without the ball in his hands, unlocks opportunities for stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to get easier buckets. Also, defensively, he's a perfect fit.
The Suns have made both veteran pieces available in trade talks.
The fan base may not be so kind to give up Da Silva, but both players can take the Magic over the top in the Eastern Conference, and potentially, a championship.
