Magic Predicted To Land $285 Million Superstar In Trade Altering Eastern Conference Landscape

The Boston Celtics went from champions in 2024 to a second-round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks in 2025.
Boston's front office shelled out some ridiculous contracts in recent years, meaning major changes are likely coming to their roster. Superstar Jayson Tatum is widely viewed as the only untouchable on the Celtics, which means even NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown could see a change of scenery this summer for financial reasons.
Keeping this in mind, ClutchPoints predicts the Orlando Magic could swoop and trade for Brown in a move that would alter the Eastern Conference landscape.
"Considering how elite the Magic's defense already is, any upgrade to their offense would help their trip back to contention get back on track," the article shared. "However, Orlando would not want to sacrifice its defensive identity to do so, making Jaylen Brown an ideal trade target."
The article later implies Brown would play alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. This is a bit of a surprise because it's hard to imagine Celtics general manager Brad Stevens accepting a return not centered around Wagner. Most would view it as a fleece by the Magic if the four-time Boston All-Star is acquired in exchange for a package highlighted by guard Jalen Suggs.
While Brown is a stronger option on both ends of the floor than Wagner, swapping one out for the other would not place the Magic among the Eastern Conference's best. Instead, managing to retain Wagner is the only justifiable way to trade for Brown.
A Big Three of Banchero, Wagner, and Brown could compete against the top teams in the East while the Celtics would take a serious step back in the conference ranks.
