Orlando Magic Land $20 Million Scoring Threat In New Trade Proposal

Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Eager to improve the roster with limited money to spend characterizes the summer ahead for the Orlando Magic. The front office must add scoring to accompany Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Jalen Suggs' offensive game is improving, but health remains a factor.

A new trade proposal involving the Los Angeles Clippers addresses needs for both teams.

Magic Receive: G Norman Powell

Clippers Receive: G Cole Anthony and C Goga Bitadze

Why the Magic do it:

Following season-ending injuries to Suggs and Mo Wagner, no player on the roster beyond Banchero and Wagner averaged double figures. The Magic ranked near or at the bottom of the league in multiple offensive categories while sputtering to a 41-41 finish and a first-round exit. The organization will unlikely break up the core with a big swing, leaving Powell as the perfect option.

Powell averaged 21.8 points in 60 regular season games, a career-high for the 12-year veteran. With nine postseason appearances and a title, he adds veteran leadership to a young roster in Orlando. Powell is a shot-creator and a career 39.8 percent 3-point shooter.

Why the Clippers do it:

Lawrence Frank and the front office have some decisions to make after another early playoff exit. The roster needs a reliable backup big man to Ivica Zubac. Bitadze is coming off a career-best season and showed tremendous value for Orlando after Mo Wagner's ACL tear. Bitadze adds front-court depth while Anthony replaces Powell as a productive bench piece.

