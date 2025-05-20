Magic Trade Idea Lands $30 Million Award-Winning Guard In Orlando
The Orlando Magic were sent home by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, but the reigning champions' season ended surprisingly soon after at the hands of the New York Knicks.
Despite both being Eastern Conference contenders who will be looking to push to the NBA Finals next season, a trade between the organizations could occur this summer.
Boston's front office could see its early exit as an opportunity to retool their roster, considering their ridiculous payroll. Co-stars Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis seem like the contributors most likely to see a change of scenery given their lucrative contracts. However, an award-winning guard on a relatively inexpensive deal could also be dealt.
Bleacher Report proposes a trade between the Magic and Celtics, sending Payton Pritchard to Orlando for Jett Howard, Tristan da Silva, and the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
"Payton Pritchard seems like one of the least likely Celtics to be moved this summer," the article shared. "He'll still be in his prime whenever Tatum is healthy again, just broke out with a Sixth Man of the Year season and is on one of the best value contracts in the league. It runs through 2027-28, when he'll make just $8.3 million."
"But if some team were willing to part with an unprotected first and some young talent for him, Boston might blink," the article pointed out.
Pritchard gives the Magic's rotation exactly what it's missing: backcourt scoring. The 2025 Sixth Man of the Year averaged 14.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting in 80 appearances last season while also contributing 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Howard, Silva, and the No. 16 pick have the potential to develop into more meaningful pieces down the road, but if Orlando's front office is ready to win now, dealing them is not a bad idea.
