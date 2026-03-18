It's safe to say we've seen everything in an NBA game after what happened in the second quarter between the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thunder guard Alex Caruso lost his shoe (something that has happened many times before in NBA games over the years). However, he did something that probably has never been done after that as he used it to try and block Magic forward Tristan da Silva's driving lay-up (which he was successful).

Here's a look at the play:

Alex Caruso using his shoe to block a shot.



Innovation. @hoopinghollerin pic.twitter.com/0N8jS8WUgM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 18, 2026

Alex Caruso Just Blocked Tristan da Silva With His Shoe

The referees conferenced to determine what to call on the play. They ultimately gave Caruso a technical foul, which was good for the Magic, who had Paolo Banchero nail the technical free throw.

However, there has to be some credit for Caruso for his innovation. It won't show up in the box score, but the play will live forever in internet history.

Banchero was able to cut the Magic deficit down to eight with the free throw, which sparked an Orlando rally. The Magic were able to use that free throw as part of a 15-5 run that put them within a point of the Thunder by the end of the second quarter.

The Magic trailed by as much as 18 points against the defending champions, but they have been resilient as they have clawed back to make it competitive once again. The Magic were led by Banchero in the first half, who scored a team-high 13 points. Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane have dropped eight points apiece while Jevon Carter and da Silva each have a pair of 3-pointers.

It will take a lot for the Magic to defeat the Thunder at home especially as they find themselves on the second night of a back-to-back against a relaxed Oklahoma City squad, but Orlando is proving that it is ready to fight to try and pull out a win as the team tries to keep pace in a tough Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Magic are in a tie for fifth place with the Toronto Raptors, but a loss will put them in a tie for sixth, but they hold a tiebreaker over the Miami Heat, whom they beat for the fifth time this season over the weekend.

Fans can watch the second half of the game between the Thunder and Magic on FanDuel Sports Network for students and NBA League Pass. The Magic trail 51-50.