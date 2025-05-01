Magic Urged To Pursue Nuggets Standout If An Early Playoff Exit Forces Roster Changes
The Denver Nuggets' decision to fire coach Michael Malone mere days before the postseason has the potential to flip the roster upside down.
Denver is leading the Los Angeles Clippers 3-2 in their first-round series with Game 6 in L.A. on Thursday. If the Nuggets fall to the Clippers or even in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Oklahoma City Thunder, chances are the early exit will force major roster changes.
Trading arguably the best player in the NBA, Nikola Jokic, would be a foolish decision by the Nuggets front office. This means the alternative is to cut ties with one or both of Denver's co-stars, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.
Bleacher Report predicts the Orlando Magic will take advantage of a potential early playoff exit by trading for Murray this offseason.
"Is this a pipe dream? Probably. But in an NBA world where Luka Dončić can be traded and the Nuggets can axe their coach and general manager three games ahead of their playoff opening, it feels appropriate to dream big," B/R's Zach Buckley wrote.
Orlando's most obvious need is a strong offensive player in the guard room. All of their offense cannot be produced by the forward duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Only four Magic players averaged more than 10 points in the regular season, with a substantial gap coming between Wagner (24.2) and Jalen Suggs (16.2).
Adding Murray to the mix would undoubtedly boost the Magic's odds of making a run in the Eastern Conference, but Banchero and Wagner also need to remain healthy.
