Magic Predicted To Pair Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner With $215 Million Offensive-Minded All-Star
Expectations were not high for the Orlando Magic entering the postseason, as they were the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference matched up against the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
The Magic were able to steal a game from the Celtics but still fell in a gentleman's sweep. One of the most glaring issues Orlando's front office needs to address this summer is a lack of offensive production in the backcourt.
The organization has struck out on finding a franchise guard in the NBA Draft numerous times this decade, with the selections of Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, and Jett Howard not meeting expectations. While all of these players contribute on the defensive end, greater offensive play is needed to contend with the East's top teams.
This is why Bleacher Report predicts the Magic to send Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony, Tristan da Silva, a top-five protected 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick swap to the Atlanta Hawks for offensive-minded All-Star Trae Young.
Young is used to playing in an offensive scheme built around him, so it's hard to say how he'll adjust to a system constructed around the forward tandem of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Young averaged more than 10 assists for three consecutive seasons, meaning even if his scoring numbers take a hit, he should be able to create better looks for Banchero and Wagner.
A trio of Young, Banchero, and Wagner could certainly make some noise in the playoffs, but their current defensive depth needs to remain intact. How exactly Young would mesh with the Magic is hard to say, but if the front office is willing to gamble his playmaking skills will shine, it's a trade worth exploring.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.