NBA Insider Bobby Marks Expresses Concern Over Magic’s Youth Before Draft
The Orlando Magic are in an intriguing position following acquiring Desmond Bane.
Although the Magic now have a solid core capable of matching any team in the league, they still possess a group of young players who need to prove themselves. With the NBA draft fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what Orlando does with its No. 25 pick considering it already has several first-round selections still awaiting their opportunity.
In an NBA draft‑preview press conference, draft experts Bobby Marks and Jonathan Givony emphasized Orlando’s unique approach to its young roster. Marks noted that the Magic need to determine how players like Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva can contribute or uncover another gem in the bottom half of the first round.
"It's an interesting dynamic," Marks said. "When you make a trade like that, you're a win now team, but you also still have a bunch of young players you're still trying to figure out how they fit in."
"They still have three players they drafted in the last two years with, with Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan Da Silva," he continued. "We'll see what happens with Mo Wagner, who's coming off an injury. You certainly could use some more front court depth."
In ESPN’s recent mock draft, Jonathan Givony projected the Magic to select Stanford center Maxime Raynaud. The 7‑footer made 67 three-pointers last season and turned heads with a standout combine showing, posting 20 points and nine rebounds while also demonstrating defensive versatility.
Raynaud would bring a new level of spacing to Orlando’s offense, which already received a boost from the Bane trade.
