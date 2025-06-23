Orlando Magic Trades Played Massive Role in Oklahoma City Thunder Title
The Orlando Magic are sitting on the sideline as the Oklahoma City Thunder have become NBA champions for the first time since they moved from the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Supersonics.
Back when the Sonics were still in existence, the team made a trade in its final season in Seattle with the Magic that sent Rashard Lewis to Orlando.
That trade started a chain reaction that ultimately led the Thunder to its championship.
The pick Orlando sent to Seattle was then moved to the Phoenix Suns in a trade for Kurt Thomas and two future first-round picks, one of which was used on Serge Ibaka.
Ibaka was traded to the Magic in the 2016 NBA Draft for Victor Oladipo and the draft rights to Domantas Sabonis, both of which were dealt again to the Indiana Pacers (who lost to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals) for Paul George.
In 2019, George was infamously traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for a huge haul that allowed the Thunder to be set up for success for a long time.
Part of the deal included the NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a pick to select Jalen Williams at No. 12 in the 2022 NBA Draft.
So, the next time the Thunder play the Magic, they should give a massive thank-you.
