Orlando Magic Deemed As Perfect Fit For Central Florida Native
After a seven-game series concluded with the Oklahoma City Thunder capturing their first title, the 2024-25 NBA season is in the books. In just over 48 hours, the Orlando Magic will use the 25th pick in the NBA Draft to add another piece to its contender-ready roster.
With a chance to be among the league's best teams, Orlando should look no further than Walter Clayton Jr. on Wednesday night.
The Magic and Clayton Jr. have been linked for some time now, with multiple projections sending the national champion to the Magic at No. 25. Bleacher Report recently joined in on the hype, calling Orlando the perfect fit for the 22-year-old.
A native of Lake Wales, Fla., Clayton Jr. has played his best basketball right in Central Florida.
From winning a Florida Class 6A state championship with Bartow High School to winning a national title with the Florida Gators, Clayton Jr. has been a shining star of the Sunshine State. Now, the Orlando Magic have an opportunity to keep him here.
It's more than the local ties making Clayton Jr. an enticing prospect; he genuinely fits what the Magic need. Clayton Jr. was a 38.6 percent 3-point shooter in college and just tallied career-high assists.
While not a traditional point guard, Gators coach Todd Golden recently applauded Clayton Jr.'s ability to facilitate. In that case, Orlando gets a player who can play either guard position with the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter and championship DNA to boot.
