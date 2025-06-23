Orlando Magic Get Cole Anthony Replacement in Mock Draft
The Orlando Magic are just a few days away from the NBA Draft, where they have the No. 25 pick in the first round.
The Magic are eager to add to their young core with the pick and are looking to possibly improve their 3-point shooting in the process.
ESPN conducted a recent mock draft where the Magic selected Michigan State guard Jase Richardson.
"Richardson is the highest-ranked player (No. 18) on the ESPN big board not to get invited to the NBA draft green room (24 players invited), leaving some uncertainty about where he might end up being selected," ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony wrote.
"The Magic are another team that could look to add shooting and backcourt depth and might be intrigued by Richardson's scoring efficiency, defensive intensity and ability to play without the ball."
Richardson would take the spot once occupied by Cole Anthony on the roster as the team's backup point guard. He stands just over six feet and can come off the bench for Jalen Suggs or Anthony Black.
The Magic proved with the Desmond Bane trade that they still want players that are committed to their philosophy of being a hard-nosed defensive team, and Richardson fits that bill.
With Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Bane in the mix, they don't need a player that needs the ball in their hands. Instead, the Magic need players who can complement them.
Richardson fits the bill, and if he is still on the board when the Magic are on the clock, he could ultimately be the pick.
