NBA Salary Cap Expert Warns Orlando Magic Against Team-Altering Move
The Orlando Magic are heading into the summer with limited cap space, hindering the team from signing a marquee-free agent outright. However, the front office has sufficient assets to be creative in the trade market. With two first-round picks in the upcoming draft and expiring contracts to move, Orlando can be an active participant in the coming months.
In a recent appearance with Orlando Magic HQ, Sportrac Salary Cap expert Keith Smith expressed strong belief in the Magic's options moving forward. He discusses the organization's "building blocks" in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. However, he warned that making a big move will mean sacrificing one of the three.
"The name that gets thrown out a lot is, go get Trae Young, go get LaMelo Ball," Smith said. "If you do that, you're trading either Wagner or Suggs because you're gonna have to. Those teams aren't gonna give them up without getting really good players back."
He warns against theoretical hasty trades for the Magic.
"Just because it works in the trade machine doesn't make it a good trade," Smith added. "None of those trade machines evaluate whether you made a good trade or not."
Smith also said the Magic would have to sacrifice one of their core players because they are not in a position to go deep into the second apron.
"They would immediately be having the conversations we're having about Boston today, which is how they are gonna start moving off some of this salary," Smith said
