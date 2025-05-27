Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
With limited money to spend, the summer ahead looks to be chaotic for the Orlando Magic. After falling in the first round of the playoffs in consecutive years, the front office is entering "win-now" mode. To reach the next level of postseason contention, the organization must improve its low-ranking offense. By adding a legitimate point guard, Orlando vastly improves.
After recently linking the Magic to Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Bleacher Report added Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball as an option to pursue.
"Ball is the bigger option at 6'7" and is three years younger than the Hawks' floor general, although injury concerns will have to be considered," it wrote.
A former All-Star, Ball averaged a career-high 25.2 points last season with 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals. At 23, he fits in with the young core in Orlando.
Unfortunately, Ball has only eclipsed the 65 games once during a five-year career. Last season, he was limited to 47 games due to ankle and wrist injuries.
The Magic have a right to be cautious about bringing in an injury-prone star after losing a combination of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs for most of last season because of injuries. However, adding a player of Ball's caliber may be worth the risk.
Ball is in the early stages of a five-year, $204 million contract. Orlando will have to make a significant sacrifice to acquire him, but the organization benefits by keeping him in the building for years to come.
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect
Orlando Magic's Limited Cap Space Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic