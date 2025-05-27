The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade

Don Strouble

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

With limited money to spend, the summer ahead looks to be chaotic for the Orlando Magic. After falling in the first round of the playoffs in consecutive years, the front office is entering "win-now" mode. To reach the next level of postseason contention, the organization must improve its low-ranking offense. By adding a legitimate point guard, Orlando vastly improves.

After recently linking the Magic to Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Bleacher Report added Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball as an option to pursue.

"Ball is the bigger option at 6'7" and is three years younger than the Hawks' floor general, although injury concerns will have to be considered," it wrote.

A former All-Star, Ball averaged a career-high 25.2 points last season with 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals. At 23, he fits in with the young core in Orlando.

Unfortunately, Ball has only eclipsed the 65 games once during a five-year career. Last season, he was limited to 47 games due to ankle and wrist injuries.

The Magic have a right to be cautious about bringing in an injury-prone star after losing a combination of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs for most of last season because of injuries. However, adding a player of Ball's caliber may be worth the risk.

Ball is in the early stages of a five-year, $204 million contract. Orlando will have to make a significant sacrifice to acquire him, but the organization benefits by keeping him in the building for years to come.

More Magic Coverage

Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect

Orlando Magic's Limited Cap Space Leaves More Questions Than Answers

Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.