Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard
With the offseason looming, the Orlando Magic are preparing to upgrade the roster in hopes of becoming a contender. The organization has a core in place, but another option is sorely needed.
Ideally, the Magic need a floor general to set up Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner while also being capable of creating their shots. Jalen Suggs averaged a career-high 16.2 points last season before being sidelined with a knee injury. Suggs' offensive game is vastly improving, but he's better suited to play as a two-guard instead of leading the offense.
With strained finances, the front office will have to make a significant sacrifice to acquire a true difference-maker. After linking Orlando to Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, Bleacher Report added Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland as a potential target.
"Garland is perhaps the safest choice of the three, an All-Star in 2025 who should be monitored in case the Cavs shake up their core," it wrote.
Following an injury-riddled campaign in 2023, Garland bounced back last season to help lead Cleveland to the top of the Eastern Conference rankings. The 2019 fifth pick in the draft averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists in 75 games.
Cleveland fell in the East Semifinals for the second consecutive year. Another early playoff exit is leading to questions about the Cavs' core, which could mean Garland might be on the move.
President of Basketball Operations Kobe Altman seems adamant about keeping key parts of the roster intact despite Cleveland's disappointing finish. However, Orlando may have what it takes to make him pick up the phone.
