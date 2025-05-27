The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade

Don Strouble

Dec 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

After ranking 27th in offense, the Orlando Magic head into free agency looking for another scoring option. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were highly productive, All-Star-caliber players last season. However, the burden of getting a bucket cannot fall directly on their shoulders after both have missed significant time with injuries.

As the roster becomes increasingly expensive, the front office will likely use assets in a trade to acquire a roster upgrade. The Magic have a chance to go for a big swing this summer, meaning an enormous sacrifice is required. Recently, Bleacher Report tied Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young to Orlando.

"If the Orlando Magic don't come away with a proven point guard this summer the offseason will have been a failure," it wrote. "Young's scoring and playmaking combined with Orlando's elite defense is the perfect match. Young led the NBA with 11.6 assists per game last season to go along with his 24.2 points."

In acquiring Young, the Magic get a four-time All-Star plenty capable of being the first option if needed. A savvy floor general and versatile shot creator, he elevates the franchise immediately.

A trade for Young almost certainly means losing a key piece of the core. Banchero is the untouchable player on the roster, but what about Franz Wagner or Jalen Suggs? Orlando can also part with its two first-round picks if it enters negotiations before the upcoming draft.

More Magic Coverage

Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect

Orlando Magic's Limited Cap Space Leaves More Questions Than Answers

Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.