Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
After ranking 27th in offense, the Orlando Magic head into free agency looking for another scoring option. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were highly productive, All-Star-caliber players last season. However, the burden of getting a bucket cannot fall directly on their shoulders after both have missed significant time with injuries.
As the roster becomes increasingly expensive, the front office will likely use assets in a trade to acquire a roster upgrade. The Magic have a chance to go for a big swing this summer, meaning an enormous sacrifice is required. Recently, Bleacher Report tied Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young to Orlando.
"If the Orlando Magic don't come away with a proven point guard this summer the offseason will have been a failure," it wrote. "Young's scoring and playmaking combined with Orlando's elite defense is the perfect match. Young led the NBA with 11.6 assists per game last season to go along with his 24.2 points."
In acquiring Young, the Magic get a four-time All-Star plenty capable of being the first option if needed. A savvy floor general and versatile shot creator, he elevates the franchise immediately.
A trade for Young almost certainly means losing a key piece of the core. Banchero is the untouchable player on the roster, but what about Franz Wagner or Jalen Suggs? Orlando can also part with its two first-round picks if it enters negotiations before the upcoming draft.
