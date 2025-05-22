New Mock Draft Links Orlando Magic To Scorer With Julius Randle Similarities
After finishing 28th in scoring offense and last in 3-point offense, the Orlando Magic desperately need to address offensive production. The front office has two first-round picks, but the answer may come late in the second round.
In a recent mock draft, Bleacher Report links Villanova power forward Eric Dixon to Orlando with the 57th pick.
"There are a lot of questions about Eric Dixon's fit at the next level, such as who does he defend and will he create separation offensively. But late in the second round, teams will at least talk about the nation's leading scorer who just hit 94 threes at 6'8", 265 pounds," it wrote. "He may have become a sharp enough shotmaker for teams to see some type of stretch-4 and pick-and-pop role."
Dixon spent five seasons at Villanova, an increasing rarity in today's college basketball landscape. Last season, he skyrocketed to an average of 23.3 points while shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point line in 35 games.
Dixon, 24, is an older prospect with extensive experience. Often compared to Julius Randle, he provides toughness and physicality along with versatile shot-making. Dixon's athleticism is a concern, which begs the question of usage at the next level.
At No. 57, Dixon is a low-risk pick. The organization can use a reliable forward to provide a scoring boost off the bench, especially when considering the injury history of franchise stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect
Orlando Magic's Limited Cap Space Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic