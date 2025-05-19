Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic
For 36 years, Orlando Magic PA announcer Paul Porter elicited enthusiasm and jubilation from Orlando Magic Fans. Porter was behind the call for the franchise's most significant moments for over three decades. In April, the team announced the 2024-25 season would be his last.
Recently, Porter joined The Sixth Man Show to discuss the end of his tenure with the team, an exit he did not choose.
"I wanted the fans to know the truth, and the press release that was sent out by the Magic saying it's time to pass the torch after all these years was not accurate," Porter said. "I felt they deserved to know the truth, and I wanted them to know where I stood and that this wasn't my choice."
"I wanted them to know that I wasn't running out on the Magic or giving up or deciding to relinquish the Magic from the teams that I work for," Porter added.
Porter, who also works for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took to social media to clear the air, letting the Magic faithful know it was the team who decided to move on.
"I told the truth 100 percent, and it's up to the fans to make their own mind up how they're gonna feel and how they're gonna deal with it," Porter said.
Now that Porter's time with the team has ended in a professional capacity, he plans to experience a Magic game as a fan for the first time.
"I never have been to a Magic game that I didn't announce, never had that opportunity," Porter said. "I absolutely intend to come to a game."
"I'll still be a fan, I'll still root for the team," he added.
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Has Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Were Close To Trade Deadline Deal
NBA Great Believes Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Could Be Today's Steph Curry