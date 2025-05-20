Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect
The Orlando Magic's road to the 1995 NBA Finals included a showdown with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After a 17-month retirement to play baseball, Jordan returned to the hardwood to continue building his championship legacy.
The series was inspiring for former Orlando Magic guard Penny Hardaway. In a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Hardaway reflected on his excitement to battle against Jordan.
"That was, to me, the ultimate dream for me, getting to the league and him coming back," Hardaway said. "I was so happy. I'm like, great, now I get it.'
"He was a guy that made you lock in, and if you didn't lock in, you were gonna get destroyed," Hardaway added.
The Magic defeated the Bulls in six games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Throughout the series, Hardaway averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 assists. Moreover, he flexed his two-way capabilities by averaging 1.8 steals, including five in Game 1.
Hardaway went at Jordan the whole series. He knew he had earned respect after Jordan stopped guarding him.
"The ultimate respect was he got off of me and put Scottie [Pippen] on me," Hardaway said. "So that to me was the ultimate respect. Cause Mike was defensive first-team, he's that guy."
"I took him to the post, nobody had ever posted MJ like that," Hardaway added.
Years later, Jordan praised Hardaway.
"I went to Chicago and spent the whole summer with him in 03-'04 when he came back and joined the Wizards, and he gave me all my flowers then," Hardaway said.
