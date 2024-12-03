3 Magic Players Crack ESPN's '25 Under 25' List
Each season, ESPN compiles a list of the NBA's top 25 players who are 25 years old or younger. The ranking is often highly debated, but the exercise is said to evaluate those listed based on their future potential.
Tim Bontemps, Bobby Marks, Kevin Pelton and Jeremy Woo compiled this year's list, which features all of the three-headed young core that Orlando has built through the draft: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. The Magic are one of two teams with three or more players in the list – the other being the Houston Rockets with four.
Here's where the Magic's trio stack up:
Jalen Suggs: No. 18
Suggs is 23 and a half years old, drafted No. 5 overall in the 2021 NBA draft out of Gonzaga. This season, he's averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals a game.
This offseason, the Magic beat the buzzer and signed the fourth-year guard to a $150.5 million contract extension. And while his shooting efficiency has taken a bit of a dip from last year's career-high marks, he's the head of the snake for one of the NBA's best defenses.
Just last week, Suggs notched his first career 30-point game in a win over the Bulls. And, like others, he's stepped into a larger role with Banchero's extended injury absence.
The five around Suggs in the list:
20. Jalen Green, Houston
19. Dereck Lively II, Dallas
18. Jalen Suggs, Orlando
17. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta
16. Zion Williamson, New Orleans
Franz Wagner: No. 4
This is quite the jump for Wagner, who has been on a remarkable tear as the Magic's fill-in No. 1 option with Banchero sidelined. This summer, he also was awarded a contract extension from the Orlando front office, this time to the tune of a five-year rookie max extension worth $224 million.
He's earned that contract and more, as his play suggests he could be in line for a first career All-Star appearance and potentially more accolades this season – Most Improved Player, All-Defense and even All-NBA.
At just over 23 years of age, Wagner is averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game this season. He's a big reason why the 15-7 Magic sit third in the standings with Banchero having missed over a month of action.
Paolo Banchero: No. 3
Banchero doesn't get discarded from contention for one of the game's best players right now, even with his injury. This is the first time in his career he's had an extended absence due to a physical ailment of any kind, but through just five games before his torn right oblique, Banchero was on a special run to begin the season.
He was averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game. After back-to-back campaigns resulted in a Rookie of the Year nod and a first-ever All-Star nod, the Magic's 2022 first overall pick seemed on a possible All-NBA trek in year three.
He'll end up falling short of the 65-game requirement for consideration with those awards, but he'll be eager to reclaim his spot in the top echelon of the game's best young players. He's just 22 years old, too.
The top five players in the list:
1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio
2. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota
3. Paolo Banchero, Orlando
4. Franz Wagner, Orlando
5. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City
To read the full ranking, click here. (ESPN+ subscription required)
