3 takeaways from Magic's loss vs. Bulls, as shooting struggles continue
The Orlando Magic dropped the second night of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls, 110-98, dropping to 1-2. It was an underwhelming performance from the opening tip-off. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's dive into it!
Magic still searching for consistent rhythm offensively
Different night, but same struggles.
Orlando did a good job using its overwhelming size to its advantage early, scoring 30 of its first 36 points in the paint. Though it couldn't find a consistent rhythm offensively the entire night, shooting 4-for-19 on non-paint 2s in the opening half -- and 5-for-30 for the evening.
While it was able to get to the free-throw line 28 times in the second half (after just five times in the 1H), the Magic's shooting inside the paint also went cold in the second half, going 12-for-28, including a ghastly 9-for-23 at the rim.
There was a lid on the basket the whole night. The Bulls didn't light up the scoreboard (47.0 FG%; 10-27 3PT), but they had answers when the Magic didn't. The difference was Orlando could not catch wind offensively for a prolonged period of time, preventing them from making a late run outside of a brief 11-3 swing in the third quarter.
Bulls bench too much for Magic's second-unit
Both teams went deep into their rotation Saturday night, but it was Chicago's second unit -- playing on two days' rest -- that proved to be pivotal. It outscored the Magic's bench, 58-35, including 54 combined points from Kevin Huerter, Ayo Dosunmu, Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams.
The Bulls consistently pushed pace in transition and found open creases in the halfcourt. And the Magic didn't have an answer. Their poor shooting and frustration offensively may have bled into their defense, but the Bulls ultimately played with more energy and ferocity to outpace their East foe.
Could Jase Richardson continue getting opportunity after Saturday's debut?
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was forced to alter his rotations with Jalen Suggs (knee management) resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Rookie Jase Richardson made his debut in the third quarter, playing just eight minutes.
Richardson scored just three points -- while drawing an offensive foul after feisty point-of-attack defense. It was an unspectacular debut otherwise, but Mosley largely relied on Anthony Black -- who tallied 19 points (6-9 FG) in 30 minutes -- in the second half as a result of Tyus Jones' poor play.
Jones showed glimpses of being a calming presence on Friday, but he's essentially been a non-factor through three games. So far, he's 2-of-14 with questionable POA defense, including a scoreless 0-for-5 effort in 14 minutes Saturday.
Is Richardson primed for a larger role? Or will the 11-year veteran still have some leash despite an abysmal start to the season? How Mosley addresses his backup point guard position (minus Black) will be a situation to monitor, especially if Jones' play keeps trending downward.
